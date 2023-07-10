3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles

No statewide system exists to help car buyers who are stuck with cars they cannot drive.
The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to help car buyers who are stuck with cars they cannot drive.(WANF)
By Harry Samler
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalind Wise took her husband’s advice when he found a gently used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee at The Car Spot.

Wise loves her new/used vehicle, but has yet to receive her tag. That’s because The Car Spot has seemingly closed.

Used car dealers have 30 days in Georgia to process paperwork and transfer the title to its new owner. If the car is financed, the lender holds the title until the debt is paid.

Temporary tags are good for 30 days. If a dealer falls behind, the buyer can request a 30-day extension, but in DeKalb - where Wise lives - one temporary tag extension is the limit.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) confirmed Wise needs her title. The office provides steps to replace missing or lost titles online, but the process is time-consuming and may require a lawyer.

Wise doesn’t have time. Like other buyers, time is running out, and she can’t afford to wait months for a new title. But if she drives with an expired tag, even with her paperwork and insurance coverage, she and other drivers could be stopped by police.

The DeKalb County Vehicle Registration Office offered one possible alternative for an extension. The county requires proof the dealership is closed, but Wise would need to send a certified letter to The Car Spot and wait for it to be returned to sender. Tag office employees told Wise to come back with the unopened letter, and she may be able to get a second extension.

“It’s exhausting,” Wise said, “because you don’t know if they’re going to give it to you, and if they don’t, you are out of luck. You can either drive illegally or your car is locked down at home until you can get a proper title.”

A CPD spokesperson said when multiple cases are involved, the office may be able to assist customers with getting the titles.

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to help car buyers who are stuck with cars they cannot drive.

GOT A PROBLEM? BETTER CALL HARRY
Driver receives $7,895 towing bill for crash on downtown connector
Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated
AND HERE'S MORE
Woman’s beloved Mitsubishi sits in shop for 8 months waiting on repairs
Did the body shop do it right? Why post-repair inspections are a great idea

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
Venmo
Keep your ex from tracking your Venmo account by activating these settings
Keep your ex from tracking your Venmo account by activating these settings
Debt collector reporting an overdue medical bill? Not so fast.