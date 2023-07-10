Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

VIDEO: Harry Styles hit in eye by object thrown on stage

Harry Styles was apparently hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@Maddison200596/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harry Styles is the latest victim in a string of incidents in which concertgoers throw objects at artists mid-show.

The English star was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in a growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.

Video footage posted on social media by attendees shows the “As It Was” singer walking on the stage as an object hits him square in the eye during a “Love on Tour” concert.

He is seen flinching in pain when the object hits and bent over while bringing his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward.

Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media, but CNN has reached out to a representative for the singer seeking comment.

The incident took place just days after Adele warned the audience at her Las Vegas residency not to throw objects at artists.

Other artists who have recently been hit with objects onstage are Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, as seen in various videos posted to social media.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands
High early voting numbers in Georgia
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues