Water shut off at Clayton County apartments after nearly $100K in unpaid bills

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of a Jonesboro apartment building are spending their Monday morning searching for a place to stay after water service was shut off over unpaid bills.

Clayton County code enforcement officers were seen escorting occupants out of Tara Woods Apartments after water was promptly shut off at 10 a.m.

The Tara Woods Apartments currently has an outstanding balance of almost $98,000, according to the Clayton County Water Authority.

Previously, the water service company said it tried to work with Red Apple Investments, the apartment’s owner, to resolve payment problems. But despite the attempts and the company’s $15,000 in CARES Act funding, the bill reportedly remained unpaid.

The Clayton County Water Authority notified residents of the possible disconnect on June 14.

Apartment management told Atlanta News First they paid the Clayton County Water Authority $50,000 over the last 49 days in hopes of avoiding interruption to water service. They also pointed out that tenants were delinquent on rent by $225,000, a portion of that coming from the pandemic when many could not afford rent.

Atlanta News First has learned that Red Apple Investments, the apartment’s owner, is working with the water service company to resolve the payment dispute and restore water to residents.

At this time, water remains shut off and residents are being asked to secure temporary housing.

