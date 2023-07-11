3-Degree Guarantee
10-year-old shot, killed by mother in Clayton County, police say

Brittany Parks is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to...
Brittany Parks is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct after she shot and killed her 10-year-old child.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother is facing multiple charges in Clayton County after fatally shooting her 10-year-old child, police said.

Clayton County Police Department officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital on July 6 around midnight. The child’s mother, 34-year-old Brittany Parks, initially said she was unloading her handgun when it discharged and shot through her child’s wall. But Parks and her boyfriend reportedly gave multiple accounts of what led to the shooting, according to a police statement.

Parks faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

