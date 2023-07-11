10-year-old shot, killed by mother in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother is facing multiple charges in Clayton County after fatally shooting her 10-year-old child, police said.

Clayton County Police Department officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital on July 6 around midnight. The child’s mother, 34-year-old Brittany Parks, initially said she was unloading her handgun when it discharged and shot through her child’s wall. But Parks and her boyfriend reportedly gave multiple accounts of what led to the shooting, according to a police statement.

Parks faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

