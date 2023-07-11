2 men, 49 charges: Police search for suspect in multiple car break-ins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men face nearly 50 charges altogether after a string of car break-ins and thefts, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Police arrested Bryon Hunt, 27, on June 30. But officials are still trying to find the second suspect, 27-year-old Roy Higgins. Hunt and Higgins reportedly broke into multiple cars in Lawrenceville and Duluth from mid-April to late May, stealing a shotgun and credit cards, a police statement said.

Hunt is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail, where he faces warrants for 13 counts of entering auto and 11 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Higgins is wanted for 26 counts, including entering auto, financial transaction card fraud, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Police ask anyone with information about Higgins to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at (770) 513-5300. You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.