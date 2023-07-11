3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 men, 49 charges: Police search for suspect in multiple car break-ins

Bryon Hunt and Roy Higgins face nearly 50 charges altogether for car break-ins, theft and more.
Bryon Hunt and Roy Higgins face nearly 50 charges altogether for car break-ins, theft and more.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men face nearly 50 charges altogether after a string of car break-ins and thefts, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Police arrested Bryon Hunt, 27, on June 30. But officials are still trying to find the second suspect, 27-year-old Roy Higgins. Hunt and Higgins reportedly broke into multiple cars in Lawrenceville and Duluth from mid-April to late May, stealing a shotgun and credit cards, a police statement said.

Hunt is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail, where he faces warrants for 13 counts of entering auto and 11 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Higgins is wanted for 26 counts, including entering auto, financial transaction card fraud, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Police ask anyone with information about Higgins to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at (770) 513-5300. You can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
Ambetter Health accused of defrauding Georgia, U.S. families
Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Clayton County police on scene as water service shut off for Tara Woods Apartments
Water service restored at Clayton Co. apartments after partial payment made

Latest News

Jarbaris McCrary faces a charge of felony murder after reportedly stabbing and killing his uncle.
Police: 20-year-old stabs, kills uncle in Riverdale
Amazon Prime Day 2023 promises great deals on thousands of products in all categories, from...
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Great deals, ‘invite-only’ details and more
Brittany Parks is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to...
10-year-old shot, killed by mother in Clayton County, police say
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Grand jury seated Tuesday may decide if Trump is charged with election interference