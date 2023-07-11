3-Degree Guarantee
Police: 20-year-old stabs, kills uncle in Riverdale

Jarbaris McCrary faces a charge of felony murder after reportedly stabbing and killing his uncle.
Jarbaris McCrary faces a charge of felony murder after reportedly stabbing and killing his uncle.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 20-year-old was arrested on July 9 after stabbing his uncle to death in Riverdale, according to police.

Clayton County Police officers found Jarbaris McCrary sitting on the front porch of a house on the 6700th block of Fallawater Circle, a statement said. He reportedly stabbed and killed his uncle when a verbal argument turned physical.

Family members rushed the injured uncle to Southern Regional Medical Center where he later died.

McCrary faces charges of felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

