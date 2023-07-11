3-Degree Guarantee
$300K worth of hair extensions reportedly stolen from Smyrna storage unit

Ricola Elizabeth chose to store her hair inventory at Space Shop Self Storage because she thought it was secured.
Smyrna police is investigating after thieves reportedly targeted a storage unit, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of hair extensions.
By Zac Summers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SMYRNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Smyrna police are investigating after thieves reportedly targeted a storage unit, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of hair extensions.

Ricola Elizabeth said she chose to store her hair inventory at Space Shop Self Storage because she thought it was secured. Her unit is not only climate-controlled, but the facility is gated, and the entrance to the building is also keypad-accessible.

On Sunday, she panicked when she entered her unit.

“It honestly feels like a death to me,” she said. “I had just restocked.”

Ricola, who sells luxury hair extensions online and at her two physical locations, Perfect Distraction Hair Gallery, found rows of clear plastic bins used to store the pieces empty. Tools used to apply the hair were also missing. An inventory Ricola estimates is worth around $300,000.

“It’s not easy but I just have to keep pushing through,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I use this inventory to pretty much fund the business.”

Ricola says she didn’t initially suspect anything was wrong. The locks to her unit weren’t popped and there were no physical signs of a break-in. It wasn’t until Smyrna police arrived and pointed to the wired ceiling. Someone cut it just enough to get inside.

“I think somebody may have seen us because I don’t share with anybody where this is located,” Ricola said. “I don’t use this address on anything.”

A representative from Space Shop confirmed their cameras caught the culprits in the act and detectives now have the footage. The incident is believed to have happened on June 30.

“Based on the information we have gathered thus far, we believe this to be an isolated incident specifically targeting Ms. Elizabeth’s storage unit,” the representative wrote in an email to Atlanta News First. “We condemn any form of theft or unauthorized access and are committed to supporting Ms. Elizabeth during this unfortunate event.”

“We understand the distress caused by incidents like this and will continue to work diligently to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Ricola, who said she will never store her inventory at a storage facility again, doubts she’ll recover her pieces. She also said her insurance won’t cover much of the loss. She wants those responsible arrested, charged, and prosecuted.

“I don’t wish it on anyone,” she said. “It’s very difficult. It’s very hard. Like you said, this is my livelihood.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

