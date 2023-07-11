3-Degree Guarantee
3 lanes closed after semi-truck fire on I-285 North in Atlanta

Semi-truck crash on I-285 in Atlanta
Semi-truck crash on I-285 in Atlanta(Georgia 511)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A semi-truck carrying 18 pallets of liquid latex burst into flames causing several lanes on I-285 North near Arthur B. Langford Parkway SW to close, according to the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department are assisting with traffic control, police said.

It is unclear what caused the semi-truck fire or if any injuries were reported.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible as there is no official word when the lanes will reopen.

