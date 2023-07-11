Amazon Prime Day 2023: Great deals, ‘invite-only’ details and more

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Looking for some deals? Then you’ll be thrilled to know that Tuesday and Wednesday are Amazon Prime Day, where the online giant offers popular items at large markdowns.

Amazon has rolled out Prime Day every year since 2015 when the company celebrated its 20th anniversary. But this year, the company introduces a new twist to the sale — invite-only deals.

Let’s go over the details.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale where you can get a variety of goods at reduced prices. It started at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Can I get Amazon Prime Day deals without a Prime account?

Only Amazon Prime members are eligible for Amazon Prime Day deals. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year — or $7.49 a month or $69 a year for students.

You can also start a free month-long Amazon Prime trial to snag the deals.

What deals can I get on Amazon Prime Day?

Thousands of items across more than two dozen categories are on sale during Amazon Prime Day. You can get up to 60% off the popular Blink smart home security cameras, up to 50% off Yeti coolers and drinkware, up to 15% off on an Apple iPad and more.

Click here to browse some of the most popular deals.

What are invite-only deals on Amazon Prime Day?

Starting this year, Amazon Prime is introducing invite-only deals where customers request to buy a popular discounted item. Some items have had their invitations open for weeks, while other invitations remain open now.

“It’s really a way to treat our Prime members,” Shameeka Johnson, Amazon’s regional public relations manager in Georgia and Alabama, said. “But it’s also a way for you to have fun with the shopping event.”

Click here to see which invitation items are still available.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.