3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday

Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.
Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.(Amazon, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon Prime Day sales began Tuesday, with Prime members around the world getting exclusive access to millions of deals through Wednesday.

Amazon says it will offer more deals than any previous Prime Day event.

New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods.

Amazon will offer millions of deals across categories, including items from top brands like Dyson, Theragun, and Frigidaire.

Customers who are not yet Prime members but want to get the most out of the sale can join or start a 30-day free trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
‘Like I have no insurance at all’ | Lawsuit targets health marketplace
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
Persons of Interest: Alyssa (left) and John McIntyre (right)
Persons of interest wanted 2 years after man found brutally beaten on train tracks

Latest News

Nico was found unresponsive less than an hour after he was dropped off at the boarding facility.
Dog dies at boarding facility less than 1 hour after drop off, owners suspect heat stroke
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio...
Fire that killed 2 on a cargo ship in New Jersey is out after nearly a week, officials say
Grand jury seated Tuesday may decide if Trump is charged with election interference
New CDC director greets staff on first full day in office
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules