3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 9-month-old girl in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued after police in Parrish, Alabama, report a 9-month-old child was kidnapped Monday evening.

Harlow Darby Freeman, 9 months, is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say it is believed she is in extreme danger, WBRC reports.

According to reports, Freeman was taken from a residence on Crest Avenue at around 6:50 p.m. She was wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts.

Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from...
Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from Parrish, Alabama.(Parish Police Department)

The subjects may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with Alabama tag number 3880AR8. According to police, the vehicle has damage on the rear passenger side that appears to be taped with clear tape.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
Ambetter Health accused of defrauding Georgia, U.S. families
Clayton County police on scene as water service shut off for Tara Woods Apartments
Water service restored at Clayton Co. apartments after partial payment made
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Persons of Interest: Alyssa (left) and John McIntyre (right)
Persons of interest wanted 2 years after man found brutally beaten on train tracks

Latest News

FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont’s capital
Persons of Interest: Alyssa (left) and John McIntyre (right)
Persons of interest wanted 2 years after man found brutally beaten on train tracks
Semi-truck crash on I-285 in Atlanta
3 lanes closed after semi-truck fire on I-285 North in Atlanta