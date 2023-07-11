Atlanta artist creates largest tattoo artwork in the world, honors Takeoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - J.R. Outlaw is making history.

The tattoo artist, working at Atlanta Ink in Grant Park, now holds the Guinness World Record for the largest tattoo artwork ever created.

The design is over 12 feet tall and over seven feet wide.

“We just wanted people to get a feeling from it, you know what I mean? Because that’s what artwork is it’s supposed to make you feel something,” said Outlaw.

If you’re a fan of the hip-hop group Migos, you’ll recognize the subject of the artwork is the face of the rapper, Takeoff.

The 28-year-old Atlanta native was tragically shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley in November. He would have celebrated his 29th birthday in June.

Outlaw, shattered by this great loss of musical and creative talent, wanted to honor Takeoff’s memory the best way he knew how.

“He is Atlanta. He is what Atlanta is, he is the best of us,” he said.

Next came over $30,000 worth of materials, ink, and more. A big chunk of that money was used to buy a custom-made silicone canvas from a local production company.

The squishy and rubbery material of the artwork is made to look and feel just like human skin. Outlaw says the process of creating the artwork is just like any other tattoo, using the same ink and the same needles.

“We encourage people to come up and touch it, so they can feel what the skin actually feels like. They can understand when I say it’s a tattoo. This isn’t a painting, it’s actually a tattoo,” said Outlaw.

Believe it or not, the sheer size of the artwork was a complete accident. It was something the co-owner of the tattoo shop, Christian Verrette, recognized as worthy of a Guinness World Record.

“This is something big, this is something big. And then when Guinness acknowledged it, it was like wow, this really was something big,” Verrette said.

As Outlaw and Verrette continue to celebrate this huge accomplishment, they say it isn’t the size of the artwork that matters most.

It’s the man it honors whose legacy can’t be measured.

“I feel like Migos and him, their impact on the culture was larger than life. It changed the world. So, when you stand [the artwork] up, I feel like there’s no better way to honor him,” said Verrette.

Takeoff was best known for songs “Hotel Lobby,” “The Last Memory,” “Look at my Dab,” “To the Bone,” “Casper,” “Party,” “Eye to Eye,” “Us vs. Them,” “Big Stunna,” and more. Takeoff released the solo album “The Last Rocket” in 2018.

