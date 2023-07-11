Atlanta police asking for help finding missing K-9 officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help finding a missing K-9 officer.

The K-9, who is named Ben, went missing Tuesday morning after running away from his handler, they said.

They said the K-9 officer was preparing for work at his home near Bogart, which is in Oconee and Clarke counties, when Ben was let out of his kennel and ran off into a wooded area.

“A number of APD officers responded to the area to assist in the search, including our drone officer who conducted an extensive search of the area. At this time, Ben is still missing and our search continues,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Ben is a 9-year-old German short-haired pointer. He has been with the police department for eight years. They said he weighs around 90 pounds and is microchipped.

Anyone with information on where Ben is should call 911 or their local police department.

