Atlanta’s Truist Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field under consideration for MLB All-Star Games

The Battery at Truist Park
The Battery at Truist Park
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games.

Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The 2021 All-Star Game was awarded to Atlanta’s Truist Park by Major League Baseball in 2019 but in April 2021 was moved to Denver’s Coors Field following objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

“Atlanta is in the mix of clubs for the ‘25 All-Star Game,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “I’m not prepared to go past that for right now.”

Chicago’s Wrigley Field last hosted the All-Stars in 1990.

“As time goes by, I’ve been more focused on keeping track of when a game was last there and trying to get back to places where we haven’t been in a really long time,” Manfred said. “That’s a long time.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

