‘Barks and Bites’ food crawl offers summer fun for pets, owners along BeltLine

The food crawl invites dogs to sample meals created by dog-friendly restaurants in the metro...
The food crawl invites dogs to sample meals created by dog-friendly restaurants in the metro Atlanta area.(Atlanta News First)
By Eden Turner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Looking for something fun to do while in the summer heat? Try the “Barks and Bites” food crawl on the Atlanta BeltLine.

The food crawl invites dogs to sample meals created by dog-friendly restaurants in the metro Atlanta area, such as Envegan and Brewdog. Owners can also try various snacks and beers.

Along the way, guests can also win fun giveaways and treats from local pet shops and explore the newest editions to the BeltLine.

The event will be on Sunday. “Barks and Bites” is held once a month, and advanced tickets are required. The first food crawl event was held in March.

To learn more or book a spot for you and your furry friend, click here.

