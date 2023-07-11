3-Degree Guarantee
Beaver killed after attacking young girl on Lake Lanier, Georgia DNR says

Photo of Lake Lanier
Photo of Lake Lanier(CBS46 News/Gray)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE LANIER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A beaver was killed after biting a young girl at Lake Lanier, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The beaver reportedly bit the girl Saturday, at which point it was killed by the girl’s father. DNR was contacted about the incident and the investigation was turned over to the Hall County Animal Control.

Georgia DNR said there was no evidence of baby beavers in the area and no indication the beaver was sick.

Hall County Animal Control is currently in charge of the investigation.

