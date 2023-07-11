Clarkston to host police job fair amid police officer shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Clarkston is scheduled to host a police job fair on Wednesday morning amid growing concerns about a police officer shortage in the city.

Starting salary is more than $52,000. The city has offered sign-on bonuses for certified and non-certified applicants.

The job fair will be held at Church Street at 9 a.m.

There has been a police officer shortage impacting the city recently. Last month, the Clarkston Police Chief said the department only has 15 officers and it could decrease by as much as six in the next several months.

Numerous officers and Clarkston residents spoke during the public forum portion of a meeting in June. One officer said the shortage is so dire that there’s often just one officer and one sergeant on duty at any given time.

