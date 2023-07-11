3-Degree Guarantee
DeKalb Co. homeowners to receive $147M in property tax cuts

The tax cuts come from the county's Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax credit.
The tax cuts come from the county’s Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax credit. The owner of a property valued at $375,000 would receive a tax credit of almost $1,500, “effectively eliminating the projected 2023 property tax increase,” the county’s statement said.(Stock photo)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowners in DeKalb County will get $147 million in tax relief this year, officials announced on Monday.

The tax cuts come from the county’s Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST) credit. The owner of a property valued at $375,000 would receive a tax credit of almost $1,500, “effectively eliminating the projected 2023 property tax increase,” the county’s statement said.

Adopted in DeKalb County six years ago, the EHOST takes 1% of the county’s 8% sales tax collected and uses it to reduce property taxes for homeowners. By the end of the year, EHOST will have provided property tax savings of about $738 million in the county.

“DeKalb County is the only Georgia county with a local sales tax that is 100 percent dedicated to property tax relief,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “Our EHOST property tax relief strategy will be especially helpful to homeowners who are struggling with skyrocketing adjustable-rate mortgage payments.”

The exemption only applies to homeowners who qualify for homestead. In Georgia, you have to apply for a homestead exemption. The application takes several things into account, like how long you’ve owned the property and if you’ve claimed homestead in another state.

The tax relief varies based on property value and the amount of money generated by sales tax.

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp also signed a law that refunds $950 million in property taxes back to homestead owners, reducing the assessed value of Georgia homesteads by $18,000.

