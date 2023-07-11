3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Democrat Party left me’ | Atlanta lawmaker Mesha Mainor joins GOP

Mainor represents a solidly blue west Atlanta district | Kemp, GOP welcome legislator with open arms
The Atlanta state lawmaker has switched to the Republican party.
The Atlanta state lawmaker has switched to the Republican party.(WANF)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State Rep. Mesha Mainor, a two-term Georgia lawmaker from one of Atlanta’s most Democratic districts, is switching to the Republican Party.

“Today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party,” Mainor, whose 56th district in west Fulton County is dissected by I-20, said on Twitter. “I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a a MORAL one. I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own.”

Mainor also made the announcement during a news conference at the state capitol on Tuesday.

“I didn’t leave the Democrat Party,” Mainor later said on social media. “The Democrat Party left ME when it embraced left-wing radicalism, lawlessness, and put the interests of illegal aliens over the interest of Americans. I have nothing to apologize for.”

Earlier this year, Mainor posted this statement on social media, in which she criticized her party’s leadership:

Mainor’s announcement was immediately welcomed by former Georgia U.S. senator Kelly Loeffler. Mainor, Loeffler said on Twitter, “was attacked the moment she spoke out for law enforcement and educational freedom…because as we know, that’s unacceptable in the modern-day Democratic Party. Grateful for her conviction, and her willingness to serve our state – as Georgia’s newest Republican!”

Gov. Brian Kemp also issued a statement on social media, saying, “We welcome Representative Mainor to our party and look forward to working with her on issues for the benefit of hardworking Georgians.”

The Republican National Committee also praised the former Democrat for her decision. “Mesha Mainor, elected as a Democrat state representative in Georgia, supports improving education, empowering parents, and giving students the tools and resources they need to succeed,” the committee said. “So what did Democrats – her own party – do? They attacked her. Today, State Representative Mesha Mainor is joining the Republican Party!”

Mainor was elected in 2020, and sworn in on Jan. 11, 2021. Her district stretches southwest from Midtown; skirts the Old Fourth Ward; stays west of downtown and north of West End; and ends in the Westview community south of I-20.

View Mainor’s 56th House district map.

Mainor sits on the House education, governmental affairs, regulated industries and state planning & community affairs committee. Her switch gives Republicans 102 seats to Democrats’ 78.

Here is a list of Mainor’s sponsored legislation.

Mainor will undoubtedly receive a lot of Democratic attention in a 2024 re-election, should she run again. Statewide elections for both representatives and senators are held every two years.

FULL POLITICAL COVERAGE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
‘Like I have no insurance at all’ | Lawsuit targets health marketplace
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
Persons of Interest: Alyssa (left) and John McIntyre (right)
Persons of interest wanted 2 years after man found brutally beaten on train tracks

Latest News

Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Grand jury seated Tuesday may decide if Trump is charged with election interference
Federal lawmakers sit to discuss the National voting bill in Atlanta.
Federal lawmakers discuss National voting bill in Atlanta
FILE - People wait in line to early vote for the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia between...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F....
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. making first Georgia appearance in White House bid