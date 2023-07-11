‘Democrat Party left me’ | Atlanta lawmaker Mesha Mainor joins GOP

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State Rep. Mesha Mainor, a two-term Georgia lawmaker from one of Atlanta’s most Democratic districts, is switching to the Republican Party.

“Today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party,” Mainor, whose 56th district in west Fulton County is dissected by I-20, said on Twitter. “I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a a MORAL one. I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own.”

Don’t listen to me, watch me. I will do everything to support District 56 pic.twitter.com/iYyJnrkWoV — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) July 11, 2023

Mainor also made the announcement during a news conference at the state capitol on Tuesday.

“I didn’t leave the Democrat Party,” Mainor later said on social media. “The Democrat Party left ME when it embraced left-wing radicalism, lawlessness, and put the interests of illegal aliens over the interest of Americans. I have nothing to apologize for.”

Earlier this year, Mainor posted this statement on social media, in which she criticized her party’s leadership:

I’m a sitting Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives and the Democrat Party Establishment is looking to take me out.



I’m tired of hearing certain folks in my party chant Black Lives Matter during Election Years but are NOWHERE to be found any other year. pic.twitter.com/wuMdVBeCki — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) May 20, 2023

Mainor’s announcement was immediately welcomed by former Georgia U.S. senator Kelly Loeffler. Mainor, Loeffler said on Twitter, “was attacked the moment she spoke out for law enforcement and educational freedom…because as we know, that’s unacceptable in the modern-day Democratic Party. Grateful for her conviction, and her willingness to serve our state – as Georgia’s newest Republican!”

Gov. Brian Kemp also issued a statement on social media, saying, “We welcome Representative Mainor to our party and look forward to working with her on issues for the benefit of hardworking Georgians.”

The Republican National Committee also praised the former Democrat for her decision. “Mesha Mainor, elected as a Democrat state representative in Georgia, supports improving education, empowering parents, and giving students the tools and resources they need to succeed,” the committee said. “So what did Democrats – her own party – do? They attacked her. Today, State Representative Mesha Mainor is joining the Republican Party!”

We welcome @MeshaMainor to the House Republican Caucus. See statement from House Leadership below: pic.twitter.com/ONFUbgDaeg — GA House Republicans (@GaHouseGOP) July 11, 2023

Mainor was elected in 2020, and sworn in on Jan. 11, 2021. Her district stretches southwest from Midtown; skirts the Old Fourth Ward; stays west of downtown and north of West End; and ends in the Westview community south of I-20.

View Mainor’s 56th House district map.

Mainor sits on the House education, governmental affairs, regulated industries and state planning & community affairs committee. Her switch gives Republicans 102 seats to Democrats’ 78.

Here is a list of Mainor’s sponsored legislation.

Mainor will undoubtedly receive a lot of Democratic attention in a 2024 re-election, should she run again. Statewide elections for both representatives and senators are held every two years.

