3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Brother of Aaron Hernandez ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN

FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department...
FILE - This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez. The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns. A judge has ordered the re-arrest of Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.(Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A judge has ordered the re-arrest of former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.

The 37-year-old, who was known as DJ Hernandez when he played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, was originally arrested in March. Police said he went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto the property before leaving.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.

Hernandez, the older brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, was scheduled to enter a plea on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He did not show up for that court appearance, according to court records.

No lawyers for Hernandez are listed in court records. Email messages sent to several addresses associated with him were not immediately returned. A phone message seeking comment was also left at the public defender’s office. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Florida.

His younger brother, Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

In March, Bristol police said they received an anonymous complaint from someone who said they were concerned about Dennis Hernandez because he said he wanted to destroy property at the state Capitol and at ESPN.

ESPN has declined comment other than to say in a statement that it is cooperating with police.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
Ambetter Health accused of defrauding Georgia, U.S. families
Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Clayton County police on scene as water service shut off for Tara Woods Apartments
Water service restored at Clayton Co. apartments after partial payment made

Latest News

Fans watch as LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman looks on from the driving range before the first round...
Ousting Norman, giving Woods and McIlroy LIV teams were discussed with PGA Tour, documents show
Jarbaris McCrary faces a charge of felony murder after reportedly stabbing and killing his uncle.
Police: 20-year-old stabs, kills uncle in Riverdale
Amazon Prime Day 2023 promises great deals on thousands of products in all categories, from...
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Great deals, ‘invite-only’ details and more
Brittany Parks is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to...
10-year-old shot, killed by mother in Clayton County, police say
Bryon Hunt and Roy Higgins face nearly 50 charges altogether for car break-ins, theft and more.
2 men, 49 charges: Police search for suspect in multiple car break-ins