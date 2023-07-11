3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful and warm Tuesday on the way

Lower humidity, lots of sunshine, and highs in the 80s!
By Courteney Jacobazzi and Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a rainy start to the week, today looks much better!

Lower humidity is ushering in behind the cold front that brought all of the rain, and temperatures are a few degrees cooler in the mid to upper 60s!

Through the day today the forecast will be nothing short of stunning!

Expect a light breeze, lower humidity, lots of sunshine and highs near 90.

Tomorrow we will be a touch warmer and still completely dry, but enjoy the dry and more comfortable air while it lasts, as it will be brief.

By Thursday, the humidity returns, which means so do the afternoon storm chances.

We will head right back into a Summer-Like pattern with highs in the low 90s and afternoon storms Thursday through the weekend.

Aside from storms for the heat of the day, we will be monitoring for a few clusters of storms to roll in. These thunderstorm complexes have been a commonality in our forecast the past few weeks and can pack a punch. They are difficult to forecast, especially several days out, so we will monitor that through the week.

Needless to say, enjoy the two warm and dry days today and tomorrow!

Highs will climb near 90 under sunny skies.
Highs will climb near 90 under sunny skies.(ANF)
Dry and warm today and tomorrow before the humidity and afternoon storm chances ramp back up by...
Dry and warm today and tomorrow before the humidity and afternoon storm chances ramp back up by Thursday. Highs in the low 90s.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
Ambetter Health accused of defrauding Georgia, U.S. families
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Persons of Interest: Alyssa (left) and John McIntyre (right)
Persons of interest wanted 2 years after man found brutally beaten on train tracks
Clayton County police on scene as water service shut off for Tara Woods Apartments
Water service restored at Clayton Co. apartments after partial payment made

Latest News

Feels like temperatures climbing to 100s
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather Tuesday & Wednesday
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Widespread rain and storms settle in tonight!
Rain and storms increase through the night
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Rain and thunder expands across the area tonight...