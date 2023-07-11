First Alert Forecast: Beautiful and warm Tuesday on the way

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a rainy start to the week, today looks much better!

Lower humidity is ushering in behind the cold front that brought all of the rain, and temperatures are a few degrees cooler in the mid to upper 60s!

Through the day today the forecast will be nothing short of stunning!

Expect a light breeze, lower humidity, lots of sunshine and highs near 90.

Tomorrow we will be a touch warmer and still completely dry, but enjoy the dry and more comfortable air while it lasts, as it will be brief.

By Thursday, the humidity returns, which means so do the afternoon storm chances.

We will head right back into a Summer-Like pattern with highs in the low 90s and afternoon storms Thursday through the weekend.

Aside from storms for the heat of the day, we will be monitoring for a few clusters of storms to roll in. These thunderstorm complexes have been a commonality in our forecast the past few weeks and can pack a punch. They are difficult to forecast, especially several days out, so we will monitor that through the week.

Needless to say, enjoy the two warm and dry days today and tomorrow!

Highs will climb near 90 under sunny skies. (ANF)

Dry and warm today and tomorrow before the humidity and afternoon storm chances ramp back up by Thursday. Highs in the low 90s. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.