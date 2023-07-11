3-Degree Guarantee
Food hall in Dunwoody closes doors shortly after grand opening

Some former employees are speaking out about the sudden closure.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a food fight going on in the city of Dunwoody. ‘The Hall’ at Ashford Lane closed their doors soon after their grand opening.

Jahmaris Nesbitt is out of a job and it’s no fault of her own. She started working at the food hall when it opened in May.

“This is truly sick. We have about 40 to 60 employees who are in this same predicament,” Nesbitt said.

The city of Dunwoody celebrated the grand opening by sharing a Facebook video of the ribbon cutting for The Hall and its owner Jamal Wilson. And the Mayor was even in attendance.

Then in early July, seemingly out of nowhere, management posted a sign in the window that says, “This business is closed until further notice.”

“I’m owed over $3,000. They keep telling us they’re going to make us whole; they’re going to make us whole. That’s all I’m hearing,” former employee Aniaya Bohannon said.

Now, some former employees are speaking out about the sudden closure and stating that they have not been paid by the owner. Nesbitt said she’s owed more than $4,000.

“We’ve been constantly asking for updates, for separation letters so that we can file for unemployment, for benefits, and no response. It’s always the same generic response from him, ‘we’re trying to make things whole,’” Nesbitt said.

Atlanta News First reached out to food hall owner Jamal Wilson and he sent this statement, “All employees are being paid, and will be made whole, as we wind down the business. We closed due to lack of volume and visitors to the location. This is due impart to an unfortunate timing of new business, slow season and recession.”

Wilson said he is making every effort to pay former employees and get them much-needed paperwork as soon as possible but for some, it’s not happening fast enough.

“They cut my food stamps off due to the fact that I can’t get a separation letter from them. No one wants to reach out and give me a separation letter and now I have been going to the food bank just to get groceries,” Bohannon said.

The former employees in this story said they got a notice from the owner today after Atlanta News First got involved. They said they were told they would be paid by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but that didn’t happen.

If you’d like to help the employees get back on their feet, they have created a GoFundMe page.

