Georgia organization collecting fall and winter donations for children in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As heat radiates off the ground outside, volunteers are making space for fall and winter donations inside.

StreetWise is an organization in Lawrenceville that feeds families in need; helping with basic necessities like clothing.

If a family needs socks, shirts, pants, or underwear, they can stop by the clothes closet of StreetWise. The closet is run, for the most part, by Louise Williams and a group of volunteers she loves to brag about.

“Once you have been without, you don’t forget. When you see people coming here you do say, ‘that could be me,’” said Willia ms, “Sometimes it brings tears to your eyes to know that people need, and you can supply it.”

Volunteers help people sort through the racks to find what works best. Right now, they are getting for back-to-school shoppers. Some of the shelves are empty and in need of donations.

