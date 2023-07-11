3-Degree Guarantee
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days. (Source: KAIT)
By Madison Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A father in Arkansas has found online fame thanks to his reactions going viral when welcoming his new daughter into the world.

Brett Sillis and his partner Amanda Renee’ welcomed their third child named Brynlee over the weekend. But it wasn’t Brynlee’s arrival that garnered all the attention, it was the reaction of her father.

Renee’ posted photos of Sillis’ reaction that have since been shared over 4,000 times in just a couple of days.

“I don’t know, I was just shocked,” Sillis said about why he made the faces as baby Brynlee came into the world. “Watching a baby being born.”

Renee’ said she didn’t expect the photos to get this much attention.

“We didn’t even look at them until I got back into the room, and I was like ‘I have to post these,’” she said.

Currently, the photos have also been commented on by more than 1,500 people.

Renee’ said she’s recovering well and is back home with the entire family.

“Being in the hospital any amount of time feels like forever,” she said. “When they told us we could go we were so excited.”

Renee’ said she plans to have the pictures printed and framed.

