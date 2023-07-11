Man dies in motorcycle crash in Marietta, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Marietta, police said.

The crash reportedly happened just after 2 p.m. on Delk Road Monday.

A man was riding a motorcycle west on Delk Road when a car turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle tried to avoid a collision but slammed into the car causing the rider to lose control. The rider and the bike slid across the eastbound lanes before hitting another car.

The man was taken to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5352.

