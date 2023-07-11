3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Marietta, police say

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Marietta, police said.

The crash reportedly happened just after 2 p.m. on Delk Road Monday.

A man was riding a motorcycle west on Delk Road when a car turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle tried to avoid a collision but slammed into the car causing the rider to lose control. The rider and the bike slid across the eastbound lanes before hitting another car.

The man was taken to WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5352.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
State lawmaker calls for South Fulton mayor to resign after alleged trespassing, burglary
Union City City Hall
Union City named the fastest growing city in Georgia, study finds
Jaemor Farms estimates they lost 70% of their peach crop. They still have more peaches for sale.
Georgia farmers getting help staying afloat amid weather, lost crops