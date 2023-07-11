3-Degree Guarantee
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say

Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett County Police Department(GCPD)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 20-year-old man died after being shot during a robbery in Snellville, according to Gwinnett County police.

The robbery that left Rasheed Joseph dead happened on McCalla Court on July 9. Police said Joseph was driving to McCalla Court with his mother when another man entered Joseph’s car, shot him in the chest and stole money from his pocket.

Joseph’s mother then drove to a gas station on Lenora Church Road where she called the police, they said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died the next day, officers said.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said they are investigating the murder as a “drug-related incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

