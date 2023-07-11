3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man wielding ‘machete-type weapon’ injured by officer in shooting, GBI says

Commerce shooting
Commerce shooting(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man wielding a “machete-type weapon” was injured by officers in a shooting, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said Commerce police officers responded to the 5700 block of Mt. Olive Road after a call about a domestic incident. Officers found the man and told him to drop the weapon. When he refused, the GBI said, they shot him.

The man was taken to a Gainesville hospital and his current condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
20-year-old Keng Wilson was shot and killed two-years ago.
New video shows gunmen accused of killing man at gas station
Police line tape
Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County, police say
Deadly crash in Atlanta
1 dead after crashing into excavator in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of South Fulton Mayor khalid kamau
Police report details the arrest of South Fulton mayor

Latest News

South Fulton mayor released on bond after being arrested on multiple charges
(Source: pexels.com)
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Marietta, police say
South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau
State lawmaker calls for South Fulton mayor to resign after alleged trespassing, burglary
Union City City Hall
Union City named the fastest growing city in Georgia, study finds