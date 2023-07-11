Man wielding ‘machete-type weapon’ injured by officer in shooting, GBI says

COMMERCE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man wielding a “machete-type weapon” was injured by officers in a shooting, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said Commerce police officers responded to the 5700 block of Mt. Olive Road after a call about a domestic incident. Officers found the man and told him to drop the weapon. When he refused, the GBI said, they shot him.

The man was taken to a Gainesville hospital and his current condition is unknown.

