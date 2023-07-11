3-Degree Guarantee
Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Massachusetts

Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday. (Source: WHDH/LOWELL POLICE DEPARTMENT/FAMILY PHOTO/CNN)
By WHDH staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) - The search for a missing 7-year-old girl in Massachusetts came to a tragic end on Monday.

Hundreds of people volunteered to look for Anna Mburu after her family reported her missing on Sunday afternoon.

But Monday, searchers found her body in the Merrimack River.

About a mile from where authorities said they believe Anna disappeared, crews found her body.

“This was not the way we wanted it to end unfortunately, but we did everything I think we could possibly do to help the family,” Said Lowell Police Chief Greg Hudon.

The Lowell girl was reported missing by her family around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Because she was on the autism spectrum and unable to talk, the concern for her safety was very high.

Police used drones, bikes and ATVs to look for her.

They searched yards, in the woods, looked at security video, combing her neighborhood for hours until dark.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, crews found something.

“The environmental police were able to locate on one of their boats an image that they believed to be Anna. They were using what technology referred to as side scan or sonar,”  Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Divers entered the water but said Anna wasn’t in that spot.

Because of the recent rain, the river was higher than it usually is and moving faster than normal, too.

Just before noon, divers reached Anna.

“Ultimately, located the child we believe to be Anna about 15 to 20 yards from the shore. She was in water between eight and nine feet deep,” Ryan said.

Hundreds of people pitched in with the search offering extra eyes and hands, including Lisa LaBrecque, Anna’s art teacher.

“At first, I thought maybe she’s just playing. She’s a funny little girl and she’s a runner. She likes to run and hide,” LaBrecque said.

But they would all come to learn Anna’s unfortunate fate, a blow to a community hoping for the best.

“I feel very, very sad for the families. It’s devastating to find a child knowing she’s gone now,” said Joanne Pereira, who helped with the search.

An autopsy will be performed, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The district attorney said she doesn’t believe there was any foul play.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

