3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

New CDC director greets staff on first full day in office

The CDC’s new director Dr. Mandy Cohen greets employees on her first full day on the job.
The CDC’s new director Dr. Mandy Cohen greets employees on her first full day on the job.(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially has a new leader.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Mandy Cohen greeted CDC staff on her first full day in office at CDC Roybal Campus in Atlanta.

On June 16, 2023, President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint Cohen to the position and she was sworn in on July 10 as the 20th director of the CDC at the age of 44.

Cohen earned a bachelor’s degree in policy analysis and management from Cornell University, a medical degree from the Yale School of Medicine, and a graduate degree in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Former CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky issued a statement saying, “Cohen is a respected public health leader who helped North Carolina successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and has dedicated her career to improving health outcomes for all Americans.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
Ambetter Health accused of defrauding Georgia, U.S. families
Police on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
29-year-old father who was killed in Atlanta shooting identified
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Clayton County police on scene as water service shut off for Tara Woods Apartments
Water service restored at Clayton Co. apartments after partial payment made

Latest News

Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Grand jury seated Tuesday may decide if Trump is charged with election interference
Semi-truck crash on I-285 in Atlanta
I-285 North at Langford Pkwy back open after tractor-trailer fire
Sandy Springs vacant townhouse fire.
Fire damages vacant townhouse in Sandy Springs
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Great deals, ‘invite-only’ details and more