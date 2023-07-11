New CDC director greets staff on first full day in office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially has a new leader.

Tuesday morning, Dr. Mandy Cohen greeted CDC staff on her first full day in office at CDC Roybal Campus in Atlanta.

The CDC’s new director Dr. Mandy Cohen greets employees on her first full day on the job. I’m on the story. I’ll have more at NOON on @ATLNewsFirst . @CDCgov pic.twitter.com/qwwnVUUDKt — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) July 11, 2023

On June 16, 2023, President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint Cohen to the position and she was sworn in on July 10 as the 20th director of the CDC at the age of 44.

Cohen earned a bachelor’s degree in policy analysis and management from Cornell University, a medical degree from the Yale School of Medicine, and a graduate degree in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Former CDC director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky issued a statement saying, “Cohen is a respected public health leader who helped North Carolina successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and has dedicated her career to improving health outcomes for all Americans.”

