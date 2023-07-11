New pedestrian bridge that connects Duluth and Johns Creek opens

3-Degree Guarantee
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new pedestrian bridge that connects Duluth and Johns Creek has opened to the public.

The pedestrian bridge named the Rogers Bridge, allows people to walk over the Chattahoochee River from Duluth’s Rogers Bridge Park to Johns Creek’s Cauley Creek Park.

Residents told Atlanta News First they have been waiting for the bridge to be completed.

“We’ve been eyeing it from the street waiting for this to open,” Allyson, a nearby resident said.

According to officials, the former steel bridge structure has been around since the early 1900′s.

“The same fashion, look and feel. So it still looks like a historic bridge,” Chris Haggard, Johns Creek Public Works Director, said. “The old bridge was not structurally sound, so we had to take it down.”

A second phase will bring a walking trail, a new pavilion, and a trailhead.

