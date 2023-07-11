3-Degree Guarantee
Police investigate homicide at troubled Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton

Housing conditions push South Fulton mayor, residents to breaking point
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police said they are investigating a homicide at the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 5600 block of Old National Highway.

There is no official word on what led up to the homicide. Police did not say when the homicide happened.

Camelot is a property long-riddled with housing concerns.

In 2022, residents spoke out about deplorable conditions, no electricity in several buildings, and multiple safety hazards.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

