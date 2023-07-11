Police investigate homicide at troubled Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police said they are investigating a homicide at the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 5600 block of Old National Highway.

There is no official word on what led up to the homicide. Police did not say when the homicide happened.

Camelot is a property long-riddled with housing concerns.

In 2022, residents spoke out about deplorable conditions, no electricity in several buildings, and multiple safety hazards.

