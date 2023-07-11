Police seek help finding second man wanted in connection to Doraville fire
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doraville police are asking for your help finding a man believed to be connected to two ongoing fire investigations.
The department took to Facebook Monday to announce the arrest of one man they say started a fire at city hall over the weekend.
Doraville police said a second man was seen at the site of that fire. He is also believed by police to be responsible for a June 19 fire at a pizza store on Buford Highway.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Doraville Police Department’s Detective Cpl. S. Rogers at (770) 455-1000.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.