Police seek help finding second man wanted in connection to Doraville fire

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Doraville police are asking for your help finding a man believed to be connected to two ongoing fire investigations.

The department took to Facebook Monday to announce the arrest of one man they say started a fire at city hall over the weekend.

Doraville police said a second man was seen at the site of that fire. He is also believed by police to be responsible for a June 19 fire at a pizza store on Buford Highway.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Doraville Police Department’s Detective Cpl. S. Rogers at (770) 455-1000.

