Spelman students, alumni and community remember Dr. Christine King Farris

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, many people poured into Sisters Chapel at Spelman College, paying final respects to an Atlanta trailblazer for civil rights.

Dr. Christine King Farris, the older sister of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was a distinguished leader in her own right.

She passed away last month at the age of 95.

Brittany Davis says she’ll never forget one of her first interactions with Dr. Christine King Farris.

“This is Dr. Farri’s book, “My Brother Martin” that she wrote about her brother and her childhood and she had a chance to actually sign it for me personally,” Davis recalled.

Davis says Farris signed the book in 2013 not long before she retired from teaching at Spelman College where Farris also attended college.

“One thing I can say about her is she was always very gracious, she was always very kind,” said Davis.

The civil rights teacher and professor inspired an array of students for several decades.

“It was like welcoming me with open arms. Very gracious every time she saw me,” said Davis.

She said while she never had Farris as a professor, she had several conversations with her on campus.

“Everyone deserves to be seen and heard and so I definitely picked up that gem from her and continue to carry that with me.”

The services held on Tuesday are the first in a series of celebrations of Farris’ life.

