Union City named the fastest growing city in Georgia, study finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Union City has been named the fastest-growing city in Georgia, according to a new study by IHeart Media.

Union City is located around 10 miles south of Atlanta and is in Fulton County.

The city said it has had a 32% increase in population during the last eight years.

City officials credit the population growth to a number of factors including infrastructure, active community, and location.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.