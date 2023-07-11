Union City named the fastest growing city in Georgia, study finds
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Union City has been named the fastest-growing city in Georgia, according to a new study by IHeart Media.
Union City is located around 10 miles south of Atlanta and is in Fulton County.
The city said it has had a 32% increase in population during the last eight years.
City officials credit the population growth to a number of factors including infrastructure, active community, and location.
