Video shows recyclables mixed with trash in DeKalb Co. landfill

Grant Wallace: ‘You think you’re doing the right thing, and then you find out you’re not’
People who recycle in DeKalb County are raising concerns about where it’s going.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who recycle in DeKalb County are raising concerns about where it’s going.

A recent video from inside the Seminole Landfill shows a recycling truck dumping glass bottles in with the trash.

Grant Wallace, owner of Peace of Mind Glass Recycling, shared the video. “You think you’re doing the right thing, and then you find out you’re not.”

DeKalb County does not pick up glass in curbside recycling bins.

Residents have the option to throw away glass bottles or drop them off at one of seven designated recycling locations.

Wallace who lives in Decatur is hoping the county will take responsibility.

“My hunch is that these were all people that brought their bottles to a specific area only because they thought it was going somewhere to be recycled, Wallace said.

The county sent this statement regarding the video:

Wallace says those trying to make the world a better place feel like their efforts are being trashed.

“It’s one of those things that I always thought was happening, but to actually see it happening is icing on the cake,” Wallace said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

