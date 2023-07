DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal multi-vehicle crash is under investigation Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

It happened at Chamblee Tucker Road and Stantondale Drive. Officials say one car overturned and one person is dead.

Fatal crash closes down a portion of Chamblee Tucker Rd. between Statondale and Mercer University Dr. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/pCdSEyVE9V — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 12, 2023

Our Cool Ray First Alert Tracker is on scene at Chamblee Tucker EB and Statondale Dr. Traffic is stuck as a semi can't make the U-Turn to turn around at the closed intersection. Avoid this area. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/845MrKR4Nm — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) July 12, 2023

Drivers should take an alternate route to avoid delays.

