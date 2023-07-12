3-Degree Guarantee
40 YMCA Metro Atlanta children learn summer safety with Bijan Robinson

‘One day they are going to be those people giving back to the next generation’
When you are 8 years old, riding a bike might feel like freedom.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
“I felt like I was free. I want everyone to feel the same way,” said 8-year-old Nariah Dickerson.

That is what today is all about, letting kids be kids. The adults have something to say as well. It could be water safety tips, safety tips as a passenger, or safety tips on a bike, summer safety lessons are camouflaged as bike rides, obstacle courses, and games.

“When you see a child in the moment, having fun, learning something, I mean that is the goal right?,” said Lauren Alford with Mercedes-Benz USA.

About 40 1st through 3rd graders from the Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain are out at Mercedes-Benz in Sandy Springs.

”This is the only trip they get to take all summer...they will be able to walk away learning more about summer safety and injury prevention,” said Drew Hullinger with YMCA Metro Atlanta.

Safe Kids Worldwide is leading the training, teaching kids how to stay safe in the water, in a car, and on a bike.

Atlanta Falcons player Bijan Robinson came out as well, adding some star power to the mix.

The event is called Camp MBUSA.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

