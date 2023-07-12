3-Degree Guarantee
42-year-old man charged with burglary in Fulton County, police say

Jesaiah McNulty
Jesaiah McNulty(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 42-year-old man faces multiple burglary charges in connection to breaking into a home in Fulton County on Monday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to a home on Karland Drive around 2:30 after reports of a robbery.

The homeowner told police that he noticed the lock chain on his kitchen door was damaged when he arrived at his home and then noticed someone was inside.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Jesaiah McNulty, tried to escape but was quickly captured by police.

He was charged with burglary and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

