Atlanta native Chris Eubanks falls in Wimbledon quarterfinals

Eubanks’ recent success is serving as a positive model to aspiring tennis players in south Atlanta.
By Atlanta News First staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - His historic and unbelievable run at Wimbledon has come to an end. Atlanta native Chris Eubanks didn’t go without a fight Wednesday in the quarterfinals against the No. 3 seed.

The Georgia Tech grad fell to Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 1-6, in his attempt to reach the semifinals.

This was just the ninth Grand Slam tournament for the 27-year-old, who previously never had been past the second round at one of the sport’s most prestigious events. After questioning his ability to contend for titles, Eubanks thought about pursuing television commentary instead, and he’s worked on-air for Tennis Channel.

RELATED: Eubanks inspires tennis community in South Fulton

“It’s surreal. I can’t really describe it,” the Westlake High School graduate said on Monday after his win.

In Atlanta, the excitement was real. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners paused their meeting Wednesday to celebrate the tennis star.

