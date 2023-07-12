Atlanta rapper Domani Harris set to perform at Masquerade

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Innovative young Atlanta hip-hop artist Domani Harris is set to perform at the Masquerade in Atlanta on Friday night as a part of his Not A Rapper tour.

The “Henny’s and Crystals” rapper said he’s happy with where he is musically and remains focused on the many new projects he’s working on.

“This show will be dope,” he said. “The future, present, and past drives me one at a time and at different times. Thinking about the future drives me, thinking about where I’m at right now drives me, and thinking about where I was, that drives me.” Running into people that are just as dope that no one knows about, that’s very inspirational. That’s what motivates me.”

Since he released his debut album titled, “Skydive” in 2019, Domani said he’s been focused on evolving as an artist, as a man, and as a creative. Domani said he looks forward to giving his fans a special performance that they can remember for a long time. He said as a young, hungry rapper in the game, he still is focused on becoming a unique artist, despite being overlooked.

“This experience is going to be like a young Kanye West with a swollen jaw on stage before anybody took him seriously as an artist,” Domani said. “When he was producing. Performing on stage, “Through The Wire” before he blew up.”

Earlier this year, Domani sat down with Atlanta News First for an interview about his new music, projects, and his love for skydiving. He released another great song titled, “Hi-Ya” with rap producer Wheezy Outta Here.

In June, Domani joined Atlanta rap legend Young Dro at the world-renown Trap Music Museum for a panel discussion about mental health awareness and youth gun violence prevention.

“I’ve learned about myself a lot more. I’ve learned how to be more vulnerable and open up more. I’ve always been a student of the game. I feel that I try something new, do something new, and learn something new with every project. That’s exactly what this next project is, it’s about evolution,” he said. “The song “Man,” that energy and another perspective that people don’t understand, those releases are where I’m at right now. That explains where my head is at and my creativity is. Those releases “Man” and “I Did It.”

He was a part of Cordae’s “For A Birdseye View” tour in Europe and he also performed at Rolling Loud LA in March.

One thing that Domani said he’s focused on is being more insightful and purposeful with his music.

“Henny’s and Crystals was about me speaking about a young lady who knows herself, is smart, and still likes to have fun. It still embodies that. I feel that song is one of the ones that will live forever, along with “I’m Not Ready” from “Time Will Tell.”

Domani also took time to reflect on 2023 marking the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop and the approaching 20-year anniversary of T.I.’s hit sophomore album, “Trap Muzik.”

“Atlanta has always been so creative and birthed a lot of styles and a lot of different energies that are still in the game today,” he said.

Domani also has a tour date at SOB’s in New York on July 16. The other featured artists on the tour include Reuben Vincent, Josh Waters, Seddy Hendrinx, Niko Brim, and Kai Cash.

In 2018, Domani was featured on the hit song titled, “Family Connect” with his father Atlanta Hip-Hop icon T.I., and older brother Messiah Harris on T.I.’s album “The L.I.B.R.A Album.” Messiah also produced the song which has millions of views on YouTube and showcased Domani’s insightful lyrical content and talent.

In November, Domani and T.I. performed at halftime of an Atlanta Hawks game.

“This is going to be like if Kendrick Lamar toured with J Cole before they got to where they’re at right now when they were emerging artists,” he said.

“You only need one yes,” he said. “Study the game. Don’t think you know too much or you’re too good that you don’t need to know who came before you. Just enjoy music in general, even if it’s not the genre you’re in right now. Love the no’s, love the yes. Love the ups, love the downs because it’s a moment in time that creates the music that will live forever. These emotions, these moments, and these struggles will create the art that people will listen to every day in the future.”

