Body found at Kroger is likely missing Kennesaw man, police say

Hasith Nawarathne
Hasith Nawarathne(Kennesaw Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body found near an Atlanta Kroger is likely that of a missing Kennesaw man, according to Kennesaw police.

Hasith Nawarthne was first reported missing July 7. He had reportedly intended to travel to Atlanta July 2 and had not been heard from since.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: 07/12/2023 Our department received notification from Atlanta Police regarding Hasith Nawarthne....

Posted by Kennesaw Police Department on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Kennesaw police say they are currently waiting for the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm his identity.

