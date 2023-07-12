3-Degree Guarantee
Boil water advisory issued after contractor hit water main in Clayton County

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A “precautionary” boil water advisory has been issued for northern Clayton County after a Georgia Power contractor hit a water main, according to the Clayton County Water Authority.

The boil advisory impacts Forest Park, Ellenwood, College Park, Morrow, and Lake City residents. The contractor reportedly hit the water main at 11987 Morrow Rd. in Forest Park. After the hit, customers nearby reported low or no water pressure.

The boil water advisory is being issued as a precaution as the Water Authority collects samples for testing. The CCWA anticipates the advisory will be over late Wednesday night.

Customers in other areas of the county are not affected by the boil water advisory.

