Boil water advisory issued for portion of Clayton County after water main break

FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A boil water advisory is in effect for an area of Clayton County.

A Georgia Power contractor hit a water main while drilling near Morrow Road and Skylark Drive in Forest Park and caused significant flooding in the area on Tuesday.

Officials are collecting water samples for testing.

If you live or work in the area, you’re advised to boil your water.

Officials estimate the advisory to end Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m.

If you live in the area of Morrow Rd and Skylark Dr please read the below post from the CCWA. Posted by City Of Morrow Fire Department, GA on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF MORROW RD AND SKYLARK DR. A burst water main has caused significant flooding in the area. Posted by City Of Morrow Fire Department, GA on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

