Boil water advisory issued for portion of Clayton County after water main break
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A boil water advisory is in effect for an area of Clayton County.
A Georgia Power contractor hit a water main while drilling near Morrow Road and Skylark Drive in Forest Park and caused significant flooding in the area on Tuesday.
Officials are collecting water samples for testing.
If you live or work in the area, you’re advised to boil your water.
Officials estimate the advisory to end Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m.
