City of Atlanta looking to fine railroad trains stalled at crossings

The Atlanta City Council is working to hold trains blocking railroad crossings accountable.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council is working to hold trains blocking railroad crossings accountable.

The city’s transportation committee approved the first version of legislation Wednesday.

Stalled trains have been an ongoing issue in Hunter Hills.

Residents told Atlanta News First that the trains crossing at Chappell Road near Ezra Church Dr. have blocked the roadway for hours.

“They change shifts with the train sitting across the tracks that’s not necessary to do. They don’t care,” said Robert Williams.

Here are the top five Georgia cities based on reported complaints:

  • McDonough: 346
  • Waycross: 260
  • Forsyth: 212
  • Atlanta: 206
  • Savannah: 129

“We have ambulances that come through here, we have fire departments come through here and that’s inconvenient,” said Andrea Swain.

Federal grants issued to Georgia, 31 states to fix blocked train crossings

Councilwoman Keisha Waites explained what the changes would look like, “First offense will be $1,000 the second offense would be $3,000 dollars, the third $5,000. If you block this intersection or any crossing here in the city of Atlanta for more than 15 minutes with zero activity you will be imposed a penalty and or fine.”

Waites says the legislation was authored after ongoing issues with CXS but will apply to all railroad companies.

The city says the legislation is still in the early stages.

Once finalized it will be introduced during the next legislation session.

