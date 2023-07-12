Clarkston hosts job fair amid police officer shortage

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Clarkston hosted a police department job fair Wednesday morning amid growing concerns about a police officer shortage in the city.

Jalil Walters -- a 25-year-old security guard -- was the first applicant to arrive. His father is a career police officer, and Walters wants to follow in those footsteps.

“That’s where I got my passion from,” Walters said. “He probably didn’t think I was paying attention to him growing up, but I promise, I watched him every step of the way.”

The starting salary is $52,133. The city has offered sign-on bonuses for certified and non-certified applicants.

“We’re at crucial staffing,” said Clarkston Police Chief Christie Hudson.

Hudson said her department, which usually has a staff of 21 officers, will be down to 12 by the end of the week; eight by the end of the month.

Many have left because of low pay. Others said they left because of too much interference from city hall.

“The morale is low just because my guys are overworked right now. Only having two officers on the road at a time, it’s difficult,” Hudson said. “There’s some agencies within DeKalb County that pay a lot more starting pay than we do, but we have a great benefit package. We’ve got -- it’s a great hometown feel here in Clarkston.”

Because of how dire the department’s staffing situation is, Walters, the security guard, realizes he’s at a disadvantage. He’s not yet certified as a police officer, so it would take about six months of training before he’d be ready go out on patrols on his own. Still, he’s hoping he’ll be considered.

“Whatever it takes, I’m down and ready,” he said. “I’m just ready to join the team and help them wherever I can help them.”

