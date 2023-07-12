3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Community mourns Clayton County firefighter killed in car accident

Darnell Dixon died in a car accident on the way to work, Clayton County Fire & Emergency...
Darnell Dixon died in a car accident on the way to work, Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services officials said.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters.

Darnell Dixon died in a car accident on the way to work, the department said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday. The department will lower its flags to half-mast to honor Dixon’s life.

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services also extended condolences to Dixon’s family.

“We stand united as a firefighting family, providing unwavering support and solace to those who grieve,” the fire department said. “In the face of such tragedy, we must unite to support one another.”

Funeral arrangements will be made public once they are finalized, Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services officials said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
‘Like I have no insurance at all’ | Lawsuit targets health marketplace
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say
Brittany Parks is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to...
10-year-old shot, killed by mother in Clayton County, police say

Latest News

FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches his former players runs football drills during...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater
Scene of the car crash on Perkerson Road in southwest Atlanta.
Driver crashes after being shot during vehicle repossession, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 11: Tom Cruise makes a surprise theatre appearance to celebrate...
Tom Cruise surprises crowd at Atlanta movie theater