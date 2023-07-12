Community mourns Clayton County firefighter killed in car accident

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters.

Darnell Dixon died in a car accident on the way to work, the department said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday. The department will lower its flags to half-mast to honor Dixon’s life.

Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services also extended condolences to Dixon’s family.

“We stand united as a firefighting family, providing unwavering support and solace to those who grieve,” the fire department said. “In the face of such tragedy, we must unite to support one another.”

Funeral arrangements will be made public once they are finalized, Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services officials said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.