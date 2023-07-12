Concerns over nationwide increase in harmful tick bites

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As national experts raise awareness over a rise in diseases spread by ticks, experts in Georgia maintain its business as usual in the region.

Data from the CDC shows emergency hospital visits for tick bites are at their highest this year in July. The peak for hospital visits is typically in May.

The CDC also reported a 25 percent jump in tickborne disease cases in the U.S. from 2011 to 2019.

“This is a typical tick year,” said Nancy Hinkle, professor of veterinary entomology at the University of Georgia.

Tick population correlates with the deer population and can dramatically vary within a short radius.

“If you’re out in a park, perhaps there might be a huge population of ticks. You might go next door a quarter mile and there are no ticks present,” said Hinkle.

University of Georgia extension specialist Elmer Gray said the tick population can grow quickly.

“If a female tick goes into the leaf litter on the edge of your yard, lays her batch of eggs, now you’ve got 2000 ticks on the edge of your yard,” said Gray.

The most common disease transmitted to humans, Rocky Mountain Spider Fever, brings flu-like symptoms and only averages 40 to 50 cases a year in Georgia.

However, a tick bite can be deadly for pets.

“There are pathogens transmitted by ticks that can kill dogs in the southeast U.S.,” said Hinkle.

Experts recommend:

Check pets for ticks after spending time outdoors

Treat clothing with permethrin

Focus on covering the lower half of your body, tucking your shirt into pants and pants into socks

Conduct a body check on yourself after spending time outdoors.

If a person finds a tick on them, experts recommend the following:

Don’t panic. In most cases, a tick must be attached for 24 to 48 hours before it can distribute a disease.

Remove the tick by the head using tweezers

Take a picture of the tick and submit it to the Georgia Department of Public Health

Dispose of it by flushing it down the toilet

See a doctor if you feel sick

