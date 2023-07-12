3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Decatur hotel unit goes up in flames, firefighters say

File - fire truck
File - fire truck(MGN)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A unit at Economy Hotel Glenwood in Decatur caught on fire Wednesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the hotel off of Glenfair Road at around 8 a.m. Firefighters successfully put the fire out and no injuries were reported.

The fire department sent investigators to determine the fire’s cause.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association said there is no statewide system to...
Used car lot shuts down, leaving buyers with no titles
A snake that started a fire inside a Carroll County home.
Huge snake starts fire in Carroll County home, fire department says
Despite having Ambetter Health, “it’s basically like I have no insurance at all,” Alex...
‘Like I have no insurance at all’ | Lawsuit targets health marketplace
Gwinnett County Police Department
Man fatally shot in front of his mother, Gwinnett police say
Brittany Parks is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree cruelty to...
10-year-old shot, killed by mother in Clayton County, police say

Latest News

Judge Robert McBurney presides over grand jury seating in Atlanta
Who are the grand jurors that could decide Trump’s fate in election interference case?
Aerial scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Chamblee.
1 killed in crash at Chamblee Tucker Road, Stantondale Drive in DeKalb
Atlanta native advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals
1 killed in crash at Chamblee Tucker Road, Stantondale Drive in DeKalb