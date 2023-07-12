Decatur hotel unit goes up in flames, firefighters say

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A unit at Economy Hotel Glenwood in Decatur caught on fire Wednesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the hotel off of Glenfair Road at around 8 a.m. Firefighters successfully put the fire out and no injuries were reported.

The fire department sent investigators to determine the fire’s cause.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.