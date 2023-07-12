DeKalb’s non-discrimination ordinance could suspend business licenses, driver permits

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County’s Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a non-discrimination ordinance on Tuesday, which they say will strengthen protection for vulnerable residents in unincorporated county areas.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity and other categories, a county statement said. It applies to several situations, from hiring practices to business services to rental contracts. Violations could result in a civil penalty of up to $500 per violation, a six month business license suspension or a six month driver’s permit suspension for taxis.

“DeKalb County has made history by unanimously passing the Non-Discrimination Ordinance,” Commissioner Larry Johnson said in the statement. “This law not only protects our constituents but also showcases the importance of equity for our county’s progress.”

Residents who feel they have been discriminated against can file a $50 complaint with the county within 60 days of the incident. Then a county-appointed mediator handles the case, or a hearing officer if the case escalates, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance was drafted with help from Georgia Equality, the state’s largest LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group.

The new legislation comes less than two weeks after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Christian who didn’t want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. That same day, the parents of four transgender children in Atlanta sued several Georgia health officials over a state bill that prevents most transgender healthcare for minors.

