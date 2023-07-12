Don’t mess with the judge | Young Thug potential juror held in contempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A potential juror in Young Thug’s massive RICO trial was ordered to attend the trial’s first five days ... that is, if it ever gets underway.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville held the juror in contempt because she had not shown up to court at an earlier date. Glanville imposed the penalty instead of a 20-day stint in the slammer and a $1,000 hit to her wallet.

This isn’t the first time Glanville - who holds the rank of Brigadier General, Chief Judge in the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals, and has served as a commanding general in the NATO Rule of Law Support Mission/Rule of Law Field Force-Afghanistan - has been strict with jurors who don’t show up when they’re summoned.

Back in January, Glanville ordered juror No. 64 juror to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service. That penalty was imposed after the juror decided to take a pre-arranged trip to the Dominican Republic. Read their exchange here.

On April 3, juror No. 1004 was ordered to spend three days in jail after she filmed court proceedings on her cell phone. Glanville eventually released her later in the afternoon.

July 4 marked six months since jury selection began in the massive organized crime trial of Jeffery Lamar Williams, aka Young Thug. The process has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and the trial itself could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15. Almost 1,000 potential jurors have been called since January.

Almost 1,000 potential jurors have been called since January, the summons call being part of the trial called voir dire, the process used by prosecutors and defenders to select a fair and impartial jury. During voir dire, the jury panel is questioned by both parties’ lawyers. The questions are intended to help the lawyers in the jury selection process. After voir dire, the jury is selected from the panel.

Hundreds have requested exemptions from service for a variety of reasons: child care and elderly patent care obligations, medical reasons and professional hardship, among others.

The process has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions. Two weeks ago, as reported by AllHipHop.com, Young Thug’s legal team have called Glanville’s courtroom a “fortress-like atmosphere.” According to the report, they believe the jury pool’s perception of the rapper is being negatively influenced.

Last month, a Fulton County deputy was arrested on charges she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a defendant.

Christian Eppinger was severed from the case after deputies seized his attorney’s laptop a week before. Eppinger’s attorney, Eric Johnson, said the state believes his client used the laptop to communicate with Akeiba Koren Stanley, a Fulton deputy who was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct.

The rapper has been in jail for more than a year awaiting trial on numerous RICO-related charges; attorney Brian Steel heads up the rapper’s legal team, and has filed several motions to free his client on bond.

On May 11, Young Thug was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Steel had filed a motion in late April to unsuccessfully secure bond.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

The federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law was passed and signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it allows prosecutors to link apparently unrelated crimes with a common objective into a prosecutable pattern of racketeering.

RICO also provides for more severe penalties and permits a defendant to be convicted and separately punished for the underlying crimes that constitute a racketeering pattern.

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not need to have existed as long as the federal law.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.